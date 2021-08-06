openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Python Audio Player Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

pla

playsound

Pure Python, cross platform, single function module with no dependencies for playing sounds.

MIT
GitHub Stars
303
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
pya

PyAudio

Bindings for PortAudio v19, the cross-platform audio input/output stream library.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
sim

simpleaudio

A simple audio playback Python extension - cross-platform, asynchronous, dependency-free

MIT
GitHub Stars
108
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use