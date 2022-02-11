openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Python Amazon Web Services API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

boto3

AWS SDK for Python

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
saw

saws

A supercharged AWS command line interface (CLI).

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

boto

For the latest version of boto, see https://github.com/boto/boto3 -- Python interface to Amazon Web Services

MIT
GitHub Stars
6.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
gor

gordon

λ Gordon is a tool to create, wire and deploy AWS Lambdas using CloudFormation

BSD
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago