4 Best Python Amazon S3 API Libraries
ds
django-storages
https://django-storages.readthedocs.io/
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
s4cmd
Super S3 command line tool
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
s3c
s3cmd
Command line tool for managing Amazon S3 and CloudFront services
GNU GPL v2+
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
buc
bucketstore
A simple library for interacting with Amazon S3.
MIT
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
