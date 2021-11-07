Categories
Best Flask OAuth Extensions
aut
Authlib
The ultimate Python library in building OAuth, OpenID Connect clients and servers. JWS,JWE,JWK,JWA,JWT included.
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
fo
Flask-OAuthlib
YOU SHOULD USE https://github.com/lepture/authlib
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
