Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best Flask Data Visualization Extensions
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dash-bio
Open-source bioinformatics components for Dash
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
fj
flask_jsondash
🐍 📊 📈 Build complex dashboards without any front-end code. Use your own endpoints. JSON config only. Ready to go.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
das
dash
A Python framework for building reactive web-apps. Developed by Plotly.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dash-canvas
An interactive image editing component for Dash
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
de
dash_echarts
echarts for dash
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dc
dash-cytoscape
A Component Library for Dash aimed at facilitating network visualization in Python, wrapped around Cytoscape.js
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
smu
sd-material-ui
material-ui components for Dash
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package