7 Best Flask Data Visualization Extensions

dash-bio

Open-source bioinformatics components for Dash

flask_jsondash

🐍 📊 📈 Build complex dashboards without any front-end code. Use your own endpoints. JSON config only. Ready to go.

MIT
dash

A Python framework for building reactive web-apps. Developed by Plotly.

MIT
dash-canvas

An interactive image editing component for Dash

MIT
dash_echarts

echarts for dash

MIT
dash-cytoscape

A Component Library for Dash aimed at facilitating network visualization in Python, wrapped around Cytoscape.js

MIT
sd-material-ui

material-ui components for Dash

MIT
