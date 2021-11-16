Categories
Best Flask Content Management System Extensions
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
indico
Indico - A feature-rich event management system, made @ CERN, the place where the Web was born.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
quokka
LOOKING FOR NEW MAINTAINER - Quokka is a Content Management System - `docker run --rm -it -p 5000:5000 quokka/quokka`
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
