Best Flask Content Management System Extensions

indico

Indico - A feature-rich event management system, made @ CERN, the place where the Web was born.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

quokka

LOOKING FOR NEW MAINTAINER - Quokka is a Content Management System - `docker run --rm -it -p 5000:5000 quokka/quokka`

BSD License
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago