Best Django User Agent Parsing Packages

django-mobler

User-Agent-based mobile device detection for Django

MIT License
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
django-user-agents

A django package that allows easy identification of visitor's browser, OS and device information, including whether the visitor uses a mobile phone, tablet or a touch capable device.

MIT
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
uadetector

WSGI Middleware and web framework extensions for handling User-Agent.

MIT
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago