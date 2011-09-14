Categories
Best Django User Agent Parsing Packages
dm
django-mobler
User-Agent-based mobile device detection for Django
MIT License
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
dua
django-user-agents
A django package that allows easy identification of visitor's browser, OS and device information, including whether the visitor uses a mobile phone, tablet or a touch capable device.
MIT
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
uad
uadetector
WSGI Middleware and web framework extensions for handling User-Agent.
MIT
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
