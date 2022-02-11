openbase logo
8 Best Django Testing Framework Packages

django-test-migrations

Test django schema and data migrations, including migrations' order and best practices.

MIT
277
0
4d ago

splinter

splinter - python test framework for web applications

BSD
2.5K
0
3mos ago

django-test-plus

Useful additions to Django's default TestCase

Unknown
487
0
4mos ago

djet

Django Extended Tests is set of helpers for easy testing of Django apps.

MIT
76
0
3mos ago
ddr

ddrr

Print request and response headers, body (with pretty-printing), etc.

Unknown
15
0
2mos ago
dj

django-jenkins

Plug and play continuous integration with django and jenkins

LGPL
936
0
5yrs ago

behave-django

Behave BDD integration for Django

MIT
170
0
1yr ago
ds

django-shotgun

Test entire Django sites

UNKNOWN
17
0
8yrs ago