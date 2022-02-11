Categories
8 Best Django Testing Framework Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
django-test-migrations
Test django schema and data migrations, including migrations' order and best practices.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
277
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4d ago
splinter
splinter - python test framework for web applications
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-test-plus
Useful additions to Django's default TestCase
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
487
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
djet
Django Extended Tests is set of helpers for easy testing of Django apps.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ddr
ddrr
Print request and response headers, body (with pretty-printing), etc.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
dj
django-jenkins
Plug and play continuous integration with django and jenkins
Save
LGPL
GitHub Stars
936
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
behave-django
Behave BDD integration for Django
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
ds
django-shotgun
Test entire Django sites
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
