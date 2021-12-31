openbase logo
Best Django Test Runner Packages

pytest-django

A Django plugin for pytest.

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
999
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago

django-nose

Django test runner using nose

BSD
GitHub Stars
868
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago

django-behave

A Django TestRunner for the Behave BDD module

Unknown
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago