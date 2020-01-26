openbase logo
Best Django Syntax Highlighting Packages

da

django-activeurl

Easy-to-use active URL highlighting for Django

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

djangocms-highlightjs

Highlight.JS plugin for django CMS 3

BSD
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago