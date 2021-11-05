openbase logo
Best Django State Management Packages

django-fsm

Django friendly finite state machine support

MIT License
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dr

django-river

Django workflow library that supports on the fly changes ⛵

BSD
GitHub Stars
642
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago