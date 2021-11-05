Categories
Best Django State Management Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
django-fsm
Django friendly finite state machine support
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dr
django-river
Django workflow library that supports on the fly changes ⛵
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
642
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
