Best Django Spam Filter Packages

django-simple-spam-blocker

Simple spam blocker for Django

BSD License
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
django-antispam

Spam protection tools for django applications.

MIT
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dj-spam

Django + Fighting Spam Made Easy

BSD
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago