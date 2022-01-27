Categories
4 Best Django Search API Packages
djangoql
Advanced search language for Django
MIT License
GitHub Stars
741
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
18d ago
django-watson
Full-text multi-table search application for Django. Easy to install and use, with good performance.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
961
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-haystack
Pluggable search for Django.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
djorm-ext-pgfulltext
PostgreSQL full-text search integration with django orm.
BSD
GitHub Stars
247
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
