Best Django Profiling Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
django-silk
Silky smooth profiling for Django
MIT License
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dqp
django-query-profiler
Django query profiler - one profiler to rule them all. Shows queries, detects N+1 and gives recommendations on how to resolve them
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
django-web-profiler
Django package to log request values such as device, IP address, user CPU time, system CPU time, No of queries, SQL time, no of cache calls, missing, setting data cache calls for a particular URL with a basic UI.
Unknown
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
