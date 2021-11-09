openbase logo
Best Django Profiling Packages

django-silk

Silky smooth profiling for Django

MIT License
GitHub Stars 3.1K
3.1K
Weekly Downloads 0
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dqp

django-query-profiler

Django query profiler - one profiler to rule them all. Shows queries, detects N+1 and gives recommendations on how to resolve them

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars 82
82
Weekly Downloads 0
0
Last Commit
8mos ago

django-web-profiler

Django package to log request values such as device, IP address, user CPU time, system CPU time, No of queries, SQL time, no of cache calls, missing, setting data cache calls for a particular URL with a basic UI.

Unknown
GitHub Stars 76
76
Weekly Downloads 0
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago