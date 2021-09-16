openbase logo
Best Django PostgresSQL Packages

dpd

django-postgresql-dag

Directed Acyclic Graphs with a variety of methods for both Nodes and Edges, and multiple exports (NetworkX, Pandas, etc). This project is the foundation for a commercial product, so expect regular improvements. PR's and other contributions are welcomed.

Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dp

django-postgrespool

Postgres Connection Pooling for Django, powered by SQLAlchemy.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dpf

django-postgres-fuzzycount

Fast / fuzzy PostgreSQL counts for Django

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
85
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago