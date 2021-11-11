openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Django Notification Packages

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

django-push-notifications

Send push notifications to mobile devices through GCM or APNS in Django.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dp

Django-Pushy

Your push notifications handled at scale.

LICENSE.txt
GitHub Stars
168
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago