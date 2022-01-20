openbase logo
6 Best Django Multi Factor Authentication API Packages

django-otp

A pluggable framework for adding two-factor authentication to Django using one-time passwords.

296
0
25d ago

django-mfa

Django-mfa (Multi Factor Authentication) is a simple package to add extra layer of security to your django web application. It gives web app a randomly changing password as an extra protection and supports u2f too

152
0
2mos ago
django-mfa2

A Django app that handles MFA, it supports TOTP, U2F, FIDO2 U2F (Webauthn), Email Token and Trusted Devices

113
0
4mos ago

django-allauth-2fa

Two-factor authentication for Django Allauth

88
0
3mos ago
django-two-factor-auth

Complete Two-Factor Authentication for Django providing the easiest integration into most Django projects.

1.1K
0
1yr ago
django-u2f

FIDO U2F security token support for Django

161
0
2yrs ago