5 Best Django MongoDB Packages

django-mongoengine

django mongoengine integration

BSD
GitHub Stars
660
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dma

django-mongo-auth

Django authentication based on an extensible MongoEngine user class.

AGPLv3
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
djm

djmongo

MongoDB db engine and simple adapter for Django

BSD
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
djo

djongo

Driver for allowing Django to use MongoDB as the database backend.

AGPL
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

django-mongonaut

Built from scratch to replicate some of the Django admin functionality and add some more, to serve as an introspective interface for Django and Mongo.

MIT
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago