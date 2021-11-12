openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Django MongoDB ODM Packages

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

mongoengine

A Python Object-Document-Mapper for working with MongoDB

MIT
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dm

django-mongokit

Bridging Django to MongoDB with the MongoKit ODM (Object Document Mapper)

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago