openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Django Mocking Packages

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

df

django-faker

Django-faker uses fake-factory to generate test data for Django models and templates

MIT
GitHub Stars
230
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
md

mock-django

UNKNOWN

Apache License 2.0
GitHub Stars
224
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago