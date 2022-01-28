Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Django Mobile Geolocation Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
wq.app
💻📱 wq's app library: a JavaScript framework powering offline-first web & native apps for geospatial data collection, mobile surveys, and citizen science. Powered by Redux, React, Material UI and Mapbox GL.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
18d ago
wq
wq
A modular framework for citizen science field data collection via offline-capable mobile web apps.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package