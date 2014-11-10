Categories
6 Best Django Minifiers Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
dm
django-minifiedstorage
minify and versiontag assets with zero configuration
BSD
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
dh
django-htmlmin
HTML minifier for Python frameworks (not only Django, despite the name).
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
de
django-easyasset
Asset manager.
MIT License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dvs
django-versioned-static
Lightweight application for managing versioned static files and minifying them for production use.
BSD
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dc
django-compressor
Compresses linked and inline JavaScript or CSS into single cached files.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
fan
fanstatic
Flexible static resources for web applications
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
