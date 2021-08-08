Categories
10 Best Django Map Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cartoview
Cartoview is a GIS Web Mapping Application Market. Cartoview extends the popular GeoNode SDI to provide the ability to create, share, and visualize GIS Web Mapping Applications very easily and very quickly from the browser without programming. Demo http://demo.cartoview.net - to install http://cartologic.github.io - to learn more
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
django-leaflet
Use Leaflet in your Django projects
Save
LPGL, see LICENSE file.
GitHub Stars
603
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
django-loci
Reusable Django app for storing geographic and indoor coordinates. Maintained by the OpenWISP Project.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dem
django-easy-maps
🗺 Google Maps with easy!
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-geojson
django-geojson is a collection of helpers to (de)serialize (Geo)Django objects into GeoJSON.
Save
LPGL, see LICENSE file.
GitHub Stars
217
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dmw
django-map-widgets
Pluggable map widgets for Django Postgis fields
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
381
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
dt
django-treasuremap
django-treasuremap app, makes it easy to store and display the location on the map using different providers (Google, Yandex).
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
dp
dj-places
A django app for store places with autocomplete
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
dg
django-geoportail
Add maps and photos from the French National Geographic Institute to GeoDjango
Save
BSD licence, see LICENCE file
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dg
django-gmapify
Add a Google Map to a template with a simple tag
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
dg
djangocms-gmaps
The easiest way to embed Google Maps for your django-cms powered site. This is a great way to display the location of your business or event.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
django-mbtiles
Serve maps from MBTiles files
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
django-leaflet-storage
ARCHIVED! Now merged into umap itself. Create collaborative maps on top of Geodjango and Leaflet
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dgw
django-googlemap-widget
Use Googlemap on your Django app
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
cym
cmsplugin-yandex-maps
Rich functionality Yandex Maps plugin for Django-CMS
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
wagtailgeowidget
Wagtail-Geo-Widget is the complete map solution for your Wagtail site.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
any
anycluster
Server-side clustering of map markers for (Geo)Django
Save
The MIT License
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
