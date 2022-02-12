openbase logo
10 Best Django Logging Packages

django-guid

Inject an ID into every log message from a Django request. ASGI compatible, integrates with Sentry, and works with Celery

BSD-4-Clause
GitHub Stars
222
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2d ago
dhc

django-health-check

a pluggable app that runs a full check on the deployment, using a number of plugins to check e.g. database, queue server, celery processes, etc.

MIT License
GitHub Stars
775
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dw

django-watchman

django-watchman exposes a status endpoint for your backing services like databases, caches, etc.

BSD
GitHub Stars
377
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dd

django-devserver

A drop-in replacement for Django's runserver.

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
dsl

django-slow-log

django slow request log

MIT
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago
sen

sentry

A realtime logging and aggregation server.

BSL-1.1
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dp

django-peavy

Django application for capturing logging to a database.

MIT License
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9yrs ago
dl

django-lumberjack

Simple logging. Stored in database, accessed in Django admin.

MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ac

appenlight-client

Client for AppEnlight reporting - WSGI applications and django monitoring (http://getappenlight.com)

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
db

django-better500s

Better 500 catching, user feedback, and logging

UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago