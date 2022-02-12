django-guid
Inject an ID into every log message from a Django request. ASGI compatible, integrates with Sentry, and works with Celery
django-health-check
a pluggable app that runs a full check on the deployment, using a number of plugins to check e.g. database, queue server, celery processes, etc.
django-watchman
django-watchman exposes a status endpoint for your backing services like databases, caches, etc.
django-devserver
A drop-in replacement for Django's runserver.
django-slow-log
django slow request log
sentry
A realtime logging and aggregation server.
django-peavy
Django application for capturing logging to a database.
django-lumberjack
Simple logging. Stored in database, accessed in Django admin.
appenlight-client
Client for AppEnlight reporting - WSGI applications and django monitoring (http://getappenlight.com)
django-better500s
Better 500 catching, user feedback, and logging