openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Django Job Queues Packages

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

dq

django-q

A multiprocessing distributed task queue for Django

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
hue

huey

a little task queue for python

Unknown
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago

django-rq

A simple app that provides django integration for RQ (Redis Queue)

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
22d ago
dc

django-celery

Old django celery integration project.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit