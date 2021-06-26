Categories
4 Best Django Job Queues Packages
dq
django-q
A multiprocessing distributed task queue for Django
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
hue
huey
a little task queue for python
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
django-rq
A simple app that provides django integration for RQ (Redis Queue)
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
22d ago
dc
django-celery
Old django celery integration project.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
