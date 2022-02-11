Categories
8 Best Django GraphQL Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ariadne
Ariadne is a Python library for implementing GraphQL servers using schema-first approach.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3d ago
graphene-django-plus
Tools to easily create permissioned CRUD endpoints in graphene.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
17d ago
django-graphql-jwt
JSON Web Token (JWT) authentication for Graphene Django
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
729
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
django-graphql-extensions
A collection of custom extensions for Graphene Django
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
ge
graphene-elastic
Graphene Elasticsearch (DSL) integration
Save
GPL 2.0/LGPL 2.1
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
graphene-django
Integrate GraphQL into your Django project.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
dga
django-graphql-auth
Django registration and authentication with GraphQL.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-graph-api
Pythonic implementation of the GraphQL specification for the Django Web Framework.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
