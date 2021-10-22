Categories
8 Best Django Google Analytics Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
django-analytical
Analytics services for Django projects
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
973
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dea
django-email-analytics
Django Email Analytics adds Google Analytics tracking to emails sent with Django. It provides a wrapper for Django's standard email backends.
Save
LICENSE.txt
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dgo
django-google-optimize
Django-google-optimize is a Django application designed to make running server side Google Optimize A/B tests easy.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
wag
wagalytics
A Google Analytics dashboard in your Wagtail admin
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
pinax-webanalytics
analytics and metrics integration for Django
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ds
django-sitemetrics
Reusable application for Django that offers easy integration with different site metrics service providers.
Save
BSD 3-Clause License
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
dgt
django-google-tools
Django app for managing Google Analytics and Site Verification codes.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dg
django-ganalytics
Simple Google Analytics integration for Django.
Save
UNLICENSE
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
