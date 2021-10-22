openbase logo
8 Best Django Google Analytics Packages

django-analytical

Analytics services for Django projects

MIT
GitHub Stars
973
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dea

django-email-analytics

Django Email Analytics adds Google Analytics tracking to emails sent with Django. It provides a wrapper for Django's standard email backends.

LICENSE.txt
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dgo

django-google-optimize

Django-google-optimize is a Django application designed to make running server side Google Optimize A/B tests easy.

MIT
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
wag

wagalytics

A Google Analytics dashboard in your Wagtail admin

MIT
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

pinax-webanalytics

analytics and metrics integration for Django

MIT
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ds

django-sitemetrics

Reusable application for Django that offers easy integration with different site metrics service providers.

BSD 3-Clause License
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago
dgt

django-google-tools

Django app for managing Google Analytics and Site Verification codes.

MIT
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dg

django-ganalytics

Simple Google Analytics integration for Django.

UNLICENSE
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago