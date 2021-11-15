Categories
6 Best Django Files Packages
django-filer
File and Image Management Application for django
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pf
python-fsutil
file-system utilities for lazy devs. :zombie_man:
MIT
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dfn
django-filebrowser-no-grappelli
Media-Management no Grappelli
BSD
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
df
django-filebrowser
Media-Management with Grappelli
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ds
django-sendfile
xsendfile etc wrapper
BSD
GitHub Stars
465
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dd
django-downloadview
Serve files with Django and reverse-proxies.
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
