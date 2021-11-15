openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Django Files Packages

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

django-filer

File and Image Management Application for django

BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
pf

python-fsutil

file-system utilities for lazy devs. :zombie_man:

MIT
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dfn

django-filebrowser-no-grappelli

Media-Management no Grappelli

BSD
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
df

django-filebrowser

Media-Management with Grappelli

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
ds

django-sendfile

xsendfile etc wrapper

BSD
GitHub Stars
465
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dd

django-downloadview

Serve files with Django and reverse-proxies.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit