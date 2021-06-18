Categories
5 Best Django Email Templating Engine Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
django-templated-email
Django module to easily send templated emails using django templates, or using a transactional mail provider (mailchimp, silverpop, etc.)
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago
dee
django-email-extras
PGP encrypted / multipart templated emails for Django
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dmt
django-mail-templated
Send emails using Django template system
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
149
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dm
django-mjml
The simplest way to use MJML in Django templates.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
dmb
django-mail-builder
Build EmailMessages easily from templates
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
