django-newsfeed
A news curator and newsletter subscription package for Django
django-templated-email
Django module to easily send templated emails using django templates, or using a transactional mail provider (mailchimp, silverpop, etc.)
django-ses
A Django email backend for Amazon's Simple Email Service
django-mailer
mail queuing and management for the Django web framework
django-celery-ses
Django email backend with AWS SES and Celery
django-anymail
Django email backends and webhooks for Amazon SES, Mailgun, Mailjet, Postmark, SendGrid, Sendinblue, SparkPost and more
django-mail-admin
The one and only django app to receive & send mail with templates and multiple configurations.
postmarker
Python client library for Postmark API
django-newsletter
An email newsletter application for the Django web application framework, including an extended admin interface, web (un)subscription, dynamic e-mail templates, an archive and HTML email support.
django-post-office
A Django app that allows you to send email asynchronously in Django. Supports HTML email, database backed templates and logging.
django-celery-email
A Django email backend that uses a celery task for sending the email.
django-yubin
Send e-mails asyncronously using cron
djmail
Simple, powerfull and nonobstructive django email middleware.
django-email-extras
PGP encrypted / multipart templated emails for Django
djrill
[INACTIVE/UNMAINTAINED] Djrill is an email backend and new message class for Django users that want to take advantage of the Mandrill transactional email service from MailChimp.
modoboa
Mail hosting made simple
django-mailgun-provider
This project is deprecated in favor of https://github.com/anymail/django-anymail
django-drip
💧 Use Django admin to manage drip campaign emails using querysets on Django's User model.
django-db-mailer
Django module to easily send emails/sms/tts/push using django templates stored on database and managed through the Django Admin
django-email-gateway
A django package which act as a gateway to send and receive email with amazon SES.
