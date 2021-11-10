Categories
Best Django Documentation Generator Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
ds
drf-spectacular
Sane and flexible OpenAPI 3 schema generation for Django REST framework.
BSD
GitHub Stars
799
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dy
drf-yasg
Automated generation of real Swagger/OpenAPI 2.0 schemas from Django REST Framework code.
BSD License
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
drs
django-rest-swagger
Swagger Documentation Generator for Django REST Framework: deprecated
FreeBSD License
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
