openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Django Documentation Generator Packages

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

ds

drf-spectacular

Sane and flexible OpenAPI 3 schema generation for Django REST framework.

BSD
GitHub Stars
799
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dy

drf-yasg

Automated generation of real Swagger/OpenAPI 2.0 schemas from Django REST Framework code.

BSD License
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
drs

django-rest-swagger

Swagger Documentation Generator for Django REST Framework: deprecated

FreeBSD License
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago