openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Django Decorators Packages

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

dr

django-ratelimit

Cache-based rate-limiting for Django

Apache Software License
GitHub Stars
788
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
dm

django-mobility

Middleware and decorators for directing users to your mobile site.

BSD
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10yrs ago