10 Best Django Debugging Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
django-debug-toolbar
A configurable set of panels that display various debug information about the current request/response.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
17d ago
django-silk
Silky smooth profiling for Django
Save
MIT License
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ddr
ddrr
Print request and response headers, body (with pretty-printing), etc.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
dd
django-devserver
A drop-in replacement for Django's runserver.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
django-web-profiler
Django package to log request values such as device, IP address, user CPU time, system CPU time, No of queries, SQL time, no of cache calls, missing, setting data cache calls for a particular URL with a basic UI.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
npl
nplusone
Auto-detecting the n+1 queries problem in Python
Save
Copyright 2016 Joshua Carp
GitHub Stars
733
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dmt
django-monkey-team
Django middleware and userscript that displays debug tracebacks on production sites (where you would have DEBUG = False) only to developers.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
sen
sentry
A realtime logging and aggregation server.
Save
BSL-1.1
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dp
django-pdb
Gives you `manage.py runserver --pdb` and `manage.py test --pdb`
Save
Public Domain
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dq
django-querycount
Middleware that Prints the number of DB queries to the runserver console.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
