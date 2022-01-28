openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Django Debugging Packages

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

django-debug-toolbar

A configurable set of panels that display various debug information about the current request/response.

BSD
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
17d ago

django-silk

Silky smooth profiling for Django

MIT License
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
ddr

ddrr

Print request and response headers, body (with pretty-printing), etc.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2mos ago
dd

django-devserver

A drop-in replacement for Django's runserver.

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago

django-web-profiler

Django package to log request values such as device, IP address, user CPU time, system CPU time, No of queries, SQL time, no of cache calls, missing, setting data cache calls for a particular URL with a basic UI.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
npl

nplusone

Auto-detecting the n+1 queries problem in Python

Copyright 2016 Joshua Carp
GitHub Stars
733
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dmt

django-monkey-team

Django middleware and userscript that displays debug tracebacks on production sites (where you would have DEBUG = False) only to developers.

BSD
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
sen

sentry

A realtime logging and aggregation server.

BSL-1.1
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dp

django-pdb

Gives you `manage.py runserver --pdb` and `manage.py test --pdb`

Public Domain
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
dq

django-querycount

Middleware that Prints the number of DB queries to the runserver console.

MIT
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago