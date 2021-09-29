Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best Django Content Management System Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
coderedcms
A content management system for marketing websites based on Django and Wagtail.
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
465
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
FeinCMS
A Django-based CMS with a focus on extensibility and concise code
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
814
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5mos ago
django-fluent-pages
A flexible, scalable CMS with custom node types, and flexible block content.
Save
Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-fiber
Django Fiber - a simple, user-friendly CMS for all your Django projects
Save
Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
661
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
opps
A Django-based CMS for the magazines, newspappers websites and portals with high-traffic
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
puput
A Django blog app implemented in Wagtail
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
489
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dpc
django-page-cms
Official Django page CMS git repository
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dc
django-cms
Lean enterprise content management powered by Django.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
wag
wagtail
A Django content management system.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
django-leonardo
CMS for everyone, easy to deploy and scale, robust modular system with many packages. https://packages.leonardo-cms.org/
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
djedi-cms
Django content management as it should be
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dn
django-ninecms
Nine CMS is a simple Django app to manage content. Users can create content and publish it to various paths.
Save
BSD-3 License
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
dw
django-widgy
A CMS framework for Django built on a heterogenous tree editor.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
oc
oms-cms
A Django content management system focused on flexibility and user experience
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mez
Mezzanine
An open source content management platform built using the Django framework.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mys
MySmile
MySmile is the lightweight open-source CMS based on Django.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package