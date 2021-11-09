Categories
7 Best Django Chat Packages
zulip
Bindings for the Zulip message API
Unknown
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
db
django-bot
A lightweight django framework for bots
GNU General Public License v3.0
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dc
django-chatter
A simple Chat App for Django based on channels and websockets
MIT License
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dt
django-tawkto
Tawk.to chat for django
MIT
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
django-private-chat
(Deprecated - Please check out https://github.com/Bearle/django_private_chat2) Django one-to-one Websocket-based Asyncio-handled chat, developed by Bearle team
ISCL
GitHub Stars
397
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dch
django-channels-handlers
Django Channels consumers, without the Pain
MIT
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dja
djangotribune
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
