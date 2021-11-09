openbase logo
7 Best Django Chat Packages

zulip

Bindings for the Zulip message API

Unknown
GitHub Stars
294
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
db

django-bot

A lightweight django framework for bots

GNU General Public License v3.0
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
dc

django-chatter

A simple Chat App for Django based on channels and websockets

MIT License
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dt

django-tawkto

Tawk.to chat for django

MIT
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

django-private-chat

(Deprecated - Please check out https://github.com/Bearle/django_private_chat2) Django one-to-one Websocket-based Asyncio-handled chat, developed by Bearle team

ISCL
GitHub Stars
397
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dch

django-channels-handlers

Django Channels consumers, without the Pain

MIT
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dja

djangotribune

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit