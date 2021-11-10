openbase logo
10 Best Django Blogging Packages

puput

A Django blog app implemented in Wagtail

Unknown
GitHub Stars
489
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dbb

django-bona-blog

A Django blog app with features of a standard blogging platform.

MIT License
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago

django-fluent-blogs

A blog engine with flexible block contents (based on django-fluent-contents)

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1mo ago
dm

django-marcus

Bilingual blog on Django

BSD
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8mos ago

feincms-elephantblog

A blog for FeinCMS

BSD License
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

wagtailnews

News/blog plugin for Wagtail CMS

BSD License
GitHub Stars
62
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
dh

django-hermes

A light-weight blogging app for Django.

MIT
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
10mos ago

django-andablog

A blog app that is only intended to be embedded within an existing Django site.

BSD
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

django-blog-it

django blog - complete customization and ready to use with one click installer

Unknown
GitHub Stars
201
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
pyl

PyLucid

PyLucid CMS

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dje

djeasy

Django Project Deploy Easier to in Debian Distribution!

MIT
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dbz

django-blog-zinnia

Simple yet powerful and really extendable application for managing a blog within your Django Web site.

BSD License
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wag

wagtail

A Django content management system.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
w3b

w3blog

A simple blog engine for Django with multilingual capabilities.

BSD License
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

pinax-blog

a blog app for Django

MIT
GitHub Stars
446
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

djangocms-blog

django CMS blog application - Support for multilingual posts, placeholders, social network meta tags and configurable apphooks

BSD
GitHub Stars
301
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
wb

wagtail-blog

A wordpress like blog app implemented in wagtail

Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
dca

django-cms-articles

the best django CMS application for managing articles

BSD
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
blo

blognajd

Simple django blogging application

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mez

Mezzanine

An open source content management platform built using the Django framework.

BSD
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit