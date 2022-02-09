Categories
10 Best Django Authentication Packages
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
da
django-allauth
Integrated set of Django applications addressing authentication, registration, account management as well as 3rd party (social) account authentication.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5d ago
aut
Authlib
The ultimate Python library in building OAuth, OpenID Connect clients and servers. JWS,JWE,JWK,JWA,JWT included.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
djangorestframework-simplejwt
A JSON Web Token authentication plugin for the Django REST Framework.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-oauth-toolkit
OAuth2 goodies for the Djangonauts!
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
dra
dj-rest-auth
Authentication for Django Rest Framework
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
744
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
django-cas-ng
Django CAS 1.0/2.0/3.0 client authentication library, support Django 2.0, 2.1, 2.2, 3.0 and Python 3.5+
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
317
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
django-otp
A pluggable framework for adding two-factor authentication to Django using one-time passwords.
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
25d ago
do
django-organizations
👫 Multi-user accounts for Django projects
Save
BSD License
GitHub Stars
899
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
social-auth-app-django
Python Social Auth - Application - Django
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
dga
django-graphql-auth
Django registration and authentication with GraphQL.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
261
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
drr
django-registration-redux
Django-registration (redux) provides user registration functionality for Django websites.
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
870
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6mos ago
dtf
django-two-factor-auth
Complete Two-Factor Authentication for Django providing the easiest integration into most Django projects.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dkr
django-knox-rest
Authentication for django rest framework
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
djoser
REST implementation of Django authentication system.
Save
MIT
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
django-userena
Accounts for Django made beautifully simple
Save
UNKNOWN
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
django-rest-auth
This app makes it extremely easy to build Django powered SPA's (Single Page App) or Mobile apps exposing all registration and authentication related functionality as CBV's (Class Base View) and REST (JSON)
Save
Unknown
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
dsa
django-secure-auth
Secure authentication by TOTP, SMS, Codes & Question. Login protected by IP ranges and with captcha.
Save
GPL v3
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
psa
python-social-auth
Social auth made simple
Save
BSD
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
