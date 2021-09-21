openbase logo
10 Best Django Admin Panel Packages

django-baton

A cool, modern and responsive django admin application based on bootstrap 5 - https://otto-torino.github.io/tag/baton/

504
0
5mos ago
django-admin-interface

django's default admin interface made customizable. popup windows replaced by modals. 🧙‍♀️ ⚡

1K
0
6d ago
django-jazzmin

Jazzy theme for Django

833
0
5mos ago
django-semantic-admin

✨ Django Semantic UI admin theme

45
0
4d ago

django-material

Material Design for Django

2.4K
0
3mos ago
django-material-admin

Material design for django administration

224
0
9mos ago
django-jet-reboot

Legacy django jet rebooted , supports only Django 3

43
0
3mos ago

django-admin-tools

Extends the Django Admin to include a extensible dashboard and navigation menu

665
0
2mos ago

django-fluent-dashboard

An improved django-admin-tools dashboard for Django projects

304
0
3mos ago

wooey

A Django app that creates automatic web UIs for Python scripts.

1.7K
0
6mos ago
django-admin-easy

Collection of admin fields and decorators to help to create computed or custom fields more friendly and easy way

335
0
10mos ago

django-admin-bootstrapped

A Django admin theme using Twitter Bootstrap. It doesn't need any kind of modification on your side, just add it to the installed apps.

1.6K
0
2yrs ago
django-flat-theme

A flat theme for Django admin interface. Modern, fresh, simple.

416
0
5yrs ago

django-jet

Modern responsive template for the Django admin interface with improved functionality. We are proud to announce completely new Jet. Please check out Live Demo

3.2K
0
3yrs ago
django-xadmin

Drop-in replacement of Django admin comes with lots of goodies, fully extensible with plugin support, pretty UI based on Twitter Bootstrap.

Copyright (c) Django Xadmin and individual contributors. All rights reserved. Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: 1. Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. 2. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. 3. Neither the name of Django Xadmin nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
4.6K
0
3yrs ago
django-grappelli

A jazzy skin for the Django Admin-Interface.

0
bootstrap-admin

Responsive Theme for Django Admin With Sidebar Menu

814
0
2yrs ago
django-suit

Modern theme for Django admin interface.

0
django-flat-responsive

📱 An extension for Django admin that makes interface mobile-friendly. Merged into Django 2.0

249
0
4yrs ago
django-admin-bootstrapped-compatible

A Bootstrap theme for Django Admin

0
django-admin2

An introspective interface for Django's ORM.

0
