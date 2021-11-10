openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best asyncio PostgresSQL Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

aiopg

aiopg is a library for accessing a PostgreSQL database from the asyncio

BSD
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

asyncpg

A fast PostgreSQL Database Client Library for Python/asyncio.

Apache License, Version 2.0
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

asyncpgsa

A wrapper around asyncpg for use with sqlalchemy

Apache 2.0
GitHub Stars
382
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago