Best asyncio Mocking Libraries
aioresponses
Aioresponses is a helper for mock/fake web requests in python aiohttp package.
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago
aresponses
Asyncio http mocking. Similar to the responses library used for 'requests'
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
aiomock
a version of pythons unittest.Mock with async methods
MIT
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
