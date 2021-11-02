openbase logo
Best asyncio Mocking Libraries

aioresponses

Aioresponses is a helper for mock/fake web requests in python aiohttp package.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3mos ago

aresponses

Asyncio http mocking. Similar to the responses library used for 'requests'

Unknown
GitHub Stars
79
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
aiomock

a version of pythons unittest.Mock with async methods

MIT
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago