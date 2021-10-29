Categories
Best asyncio Full-Stack Framework Libraries
emmett
The web framework for inventors
BSD-3-Clause
GitHub Stars
731
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4mos ago
web
websauna
Websauna is a full stack Python web framework for building web services and back offices with admin interface and sign up process.
MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
