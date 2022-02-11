openbase logo
10 Best Vue WYSIWYG Editor Libraries

tiptap

The headless editor framework for web artisans.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.3K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
ve

vue2-editor

A text editor using Vue.js and Quill

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
37K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vqe

vue-quill-editor

🍡@quilljs editor component for @vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
vte

vue-tinymce-editor

This a component provides use of tinymce for vue developers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

tiptap-commands

The headless editor framework for web artisans.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.3K
Weekly Downloads
98.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

tiptap-extensions

The headless editor framework for web artisans.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.3K
Weekly Downloads
94.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
vw

vue-wysiwyg

A WYSIWYG HTML editor for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@toast-ui/vue-editor

🍞📝 Markdown WYSIWYG Editor. GFM Standard + Chart & UML Extensible.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
53.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
me

mavon-editor

mavonEditor - A markdown editor based on Vue that supports a variety of personalized features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
vt

vue-trix

Trix text editor component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-richtexteditor

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6d ago

vue-froala-wysiwyg

Vue component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
578
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
13d ago
vs

vue-simplemde

📝 Vue SimpleMDE - use simplemde with vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
750
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
vt

vue-trumbowyg

Vue.js component for Trumbowyg WYSIWYG editor 📝

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vhe

vue-html5-editor

An html5 wysiwyg editor for vue

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
944
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vme

vue2-medium-editor

✍️ A MediumEditor component for Vue 2. Demo:

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vue

vueditor

A wysiwyg editor written in Vue.js and Vuex.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
vm

vue-mce

VueJS component for TinyMCE

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
571
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vpe

vue-pell-editor

Vue-Wrapper for the minimalistic pell-WYSIWYG-Editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vhe

vue-html-editor

A Vue.js component implementing the HTML editor with the jQuery summernote plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
380
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vme

vue-md-editor

This is a powerful and based on the 'Vue' Markdown editor.😂😂

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vm

vm-markdown

Example

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-markdown-editor

A Vue.js markdown editor component.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago
mve

my-vue-editor

a rich text editor for Vue 2.x

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago