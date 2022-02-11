Categories
10 Best Vue WYSIWYG Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
tiptap
The headless editor framework for web artisans.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.3K
Weekly Downloads
100K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2
Hard to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
ve
vue2-editor
A text editor using Vue.js and Quill
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
37K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vqe
vue-quill-editor
🍡@quilljs editor component for @vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.9K
Weekly Downloads
34.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
vte
vue-tinymce-editor
This a component provides use of tinymce for vue developers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
tiptap-commands
The headless editor framework for web artisans.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.3K
Weekly Downloads
98.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tiptap-extensions
The headless editor framework for web artisans.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.3K
Weekly Downloads
94.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vw
vue-wysiwyg
A WYSIWYG HTML editor for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@toast-ui/vue-editor
🍞📝 Markdown WYSIWYG Editor. GFM Standard + Chart & UML Extensible.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
53.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
me
mavon-editor
mavonEditor - A markdown editor based on Vue that supports a variety of personalized features
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-trix
Trix text editor component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
199
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-richtexteditor
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-froala-wysiwyg
Vue component for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
578
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vs
vue-simplemde
📝 Vue SimpleMDE - use simplemde with vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
750
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
vue-trumbowyg
Vue.js component for Trumbowyg WYSIWYG editor 📝
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vhe
vue-html5-editor
An html5 wysiwyg editor for vue
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
944
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vme
vue2-medium-editor
✍️ A MediumEditor component for Vue 2. Demo:
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
404
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
vueditor
A wysiwyg editor written in Vue.js and Vuex.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
634
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
vue-mce
VueJS component for TinyMCE
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
571
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vpe
vue-pell-editor
Vue-Wrapper for the minimalistic pell-WYSIWYG-Editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
259
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vhe
vue-html-editor
A Vue.js component implementing the HTML editor with the jQuery summernote plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
380
Weekly Downloads
205
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vme
vue-md-editor
This is a powerful and based on the 'Vue' Markdown editor.😂😂
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
42
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vm
vm-markdown
Example
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-markdown-editor
A Vue.js markdown editor component.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mve
my-vue-editor
a rich text editor for Vue 2.x
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
