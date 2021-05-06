Categories
6 Best Vue Word Cloud Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vdc
vue-d3-cloud
a word cloud component using d3-cloud
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue
vuewordcloud
Generates a cloud out of the words.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
vev
vue-echarts-v3
Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
894
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Hard to Use
vw
vue-wordcloud
A Vue.js Word Cloud component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
354
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-tag-cloud
A jQCloud inspired tag-cloud for Vuejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
@blackywkl/vuewordcloud
word cloud make by vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
