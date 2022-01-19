openbase logo
Best Vue WebRTC Libraries

vue-webrtc

WebRTC video component for Vue.js

248
162
1mo ago
1.0/ 5
1Great Documentation
neat-rtc

WebRTC wrapper for peer-to-peer (P2P) communication with built-in signaling for React and Vue.

107
4
2yrs ago
webrtclib

a webrtc lib for vue

1
