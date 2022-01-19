Categories
Best Vue WebRTC Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vw
vue-webrtc
WebRTC video component for Vue.js
MIT
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
nr
neat-rtc
WebRTC wrapper for peer-to-peer (P2P) communication with built-in signaling for React and Vue.
MIT
GitHub Stars
107
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
webrtclib
a webrtc lib for vue
Unknown
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
