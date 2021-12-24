Categories
10 Best Vue WebGL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
vue-gl
Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
vfi
@luxdamore/vue-fake3d-image-effect
✨ A fake 3D Image Effect with WebGL - w/ VueJS - SSR Compatible
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue-gl-fx
A simple library to create effects using shaders within VueJS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
@ion-phaser/core
A web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vuw
vue-unity-webgl
Unity 3d Component for VueJS
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v3m
vue-3d-model
3D models viewer with vue.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lcj
@arction/lcjs
A high-performance charting library.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vds
vue-displacement-slideshow
A Vue.js slideshow component working with Three.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-pixi
Vue.js components rendering 2D graphics reactively via pixi.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-pano
A WebGL driven panorama vue.js component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
347
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcs
vue-cesium-supermap
SuperMap iClient 3D for WebGL(built on Cesium) Component for Vue 2.0
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@dvgis/dc-ui
基于 Vue 和 DC-SDK 的地图组件🌍
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
viw
@supermap/vue-iclient3d-webgl
Supermap iClient3D WebGL for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuenity
A Vue.js wrapper with communications for WebGL Unity games.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
