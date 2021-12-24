openbase logo
10 Best Vue WebGL Libraries

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant

vue-gl

Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
vfi

@luxdamore/vue-fake3d-image-effect

✨ A fake 3D Image Effect with WebGL - w/ VueJS - SSR Compatible

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

vue-gl-fx

A simple library to create effects using shaders within VueJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

@ion-phaser/core

A web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
5mos ago
vuw

vue-unity-webgl

Unity 3d Component for VueJS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
10mos ago
v3m

vue-3d-model

3D models viewer with vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
lcj

@arction/lcjs

A high-performance charting library.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vds

vue-displacement-slideshow

A Vue.js slideshow component working with Three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3mos ago
vp

vue-pixi

Vue.js components rendering 2D graphics reactively via pixi.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vp

vue-pano

A WebGL driven panorama vue.js component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
347
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
vcs

vue-cesium-supermap

SuperMap iClient 3D for WebGL(built on Cesium) Component for Vue 2.0

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit

@dvgis/dc-ui

基于 Vue 和 DC-SDK 的地图组件🌍

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
viw

@supermap/vue-iclient3d-webgl

Supermap iClient3D WebGL for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
vue

vuenity

A Vue.js wrapper with communications for WebGL Unity games.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago