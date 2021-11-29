openbase logo
Best Vue Virtual Reality Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vv

vuejs-vr

A framework for building VR applications with Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
3mos ago
v3

vue-360vr

vue component to see image in 360 in VR

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago