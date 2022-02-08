openbase logo
10 Best Vue Validation Libraries

vee-validate

✅ Form Validation for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
13
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

vuelidate

Simple, lightweight model-based validation for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
248K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

@braid/vue-formulate

⚡️ The easiest way to build forms with Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue-recaptcha

Google ReCAPTCHA component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
717
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
vform

Handle Laravel-Vue forms and validation with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
simple-vue-validator

A simple yet flexible validator library for vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
vue-validator

✅ Validator component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vue-cool-select

Select with autocomplete, slots, bootstrap and material design themes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-form

Form validation for Vue.js 2.2+

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
625
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

vue-formulate

The easiest way to build forms in Vue with validation and vuex support.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vuerify

🚩Validation plugin for Vue.js

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
formvuelar

Vue form components with server side validation in mind.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
vue-rawmodel

RawModel.js plugin for Vue.js v2. Form validation has never been easier!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vue-validity

A simple, powerful and flexible model-based Vue.js validation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3mos ago