10 Best Vue Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vv
vee-validate
✅ Form Validation for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
vuelidate
Simple, lightweight model-based validation for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
248K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
@braid/vue-formulate
⚡️ The easiest way to build forms with Vue.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vr
vue-recaptcha
Google ReCAPTCHA component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
717
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vfo
vform
Handle Laravel-Vue forms and validation with ease.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
svv
simple-vue-validator
A simple yet flexible validator library for vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vv
vue-validator
✅ Validator component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vcs
vue-cool-select
Select with autocomplete, slots, bootstrap and material design themes.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vf
vue-form
Form validation for Vue.js 2.2+
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
625
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-formulate
The easiest way to build forms in Vue with validation and vuex support.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuerify
🚩Validation plugin for Vue.js
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
for
formvuelar
Vue form components with server side validation in mind.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vr
vue-rawmodel
RawModel.js plugin for Vue.js v2. Form validation has never been easier!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vv
vue-validity
A simple, powerful and flexible model-based Vue.js validation library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
