10 Best Vue Validated/Masked Input Libraries

vue-tel-input

International Telephone Input with Vue https://iamstevendao.github.io/vue-tel-input/

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
510
50.6K
7d ago
5.0/ 5
1
1Buggy
v-mask

🔡 Tiny input mask library for Vue.js (directive)

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
769
84.9K
3d ago
4.0/ 5
1
vue-currency-input

Easy input of currency formatted numbers for Vue.js.

TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
403
36.4K
2d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
220
2.1K
6d ago
vue-numeric

Input field component to display a formatted currency value based on Vue.js

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
398
8.8K
8mos ago
vue-cleave-component

Vue.js component for Cleave.js input mask library ⌨️

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
280
15.3K
5mos ago
vue-the-mask

Tiny (2KB) and dependency free mask input for Vue.js

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
91.3K
vue-text-mask

Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
8.1K
13.4K
1yr ago
vue-masked-input

Masked input component for Vue.js

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
441
5.9K
5yrs ago

vue-autonumeric

A Vue.js component that wraps the awesome autoNumeric input formatter library

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
82
2.3K
2yrs ago
vue-r-mask

Masked input directive for vue.js 2

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
390
vue-jquery-mask

Vue.js component for jQuery mask plugin

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
18
125
1yr ago