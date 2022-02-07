Categories
10 Best Vue Validated/Masked Input Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vti
vue-tel-input
International Telephone Input with Vue https://iamstevendao.github.io/vue-tel-input/
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
510
Weekly Downloads
50.6K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
vm
v-mask
🔡 Tiny input mask library for Vue.js (directive)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
769
Weekly Downloads
84.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vci
vue-currency-input
Easy input of currency formatted numbers for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
403
Weekly Downloads
36.4K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vn
vue-numeric
Input field component to display a formatted currency value based on Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vcc
vue-cleave-component
Vue.js component for Cleave.js input mask library ⌨️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtm
vue-the-mask
Tiny (2KB) and dependency free mask input for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
91.3K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-text-mask
Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmi
vue-masked-input
Masked input component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
5.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-autonumeric
A Vue.js component that wraps the awesome autoNumeric input formatter library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vrm
vue-r-mask
Masked input directive for vue.js 2
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
390
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vjm
vue-jquery-mask
Vue.js component for jQuery mask plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
