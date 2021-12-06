Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
4 Best Vue User Agent Parsing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nu
nuxt-ua
UserAgent detector using Platform.js for Nuxt.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbd
vue-browser-detect-plugin
Simple browser detection plugin for Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vu
@jarvisniu/vue-ua
Vue plugin to detect web environment by user agent
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndu
nuxt-detect-ua
Nuxt.js module for handling User-Agent.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package