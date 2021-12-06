openbase logo
4 Best Vue User Agent Parsing Libraries

nuxt-ua

UserAgent detector using Platform.js for Nuxt.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
2mos ago
vue-browser-detect-plugin

Simple browser detection plugin for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
@jarvisniu/vue-ua

Vue plugin to detect web environment by user agent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nuxt-detect-ua

Nuxt.js module for handling User-Agent.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago