6 Best Vue Typography Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@coopdigital/foundations-typography
Co-op CSS Foundations and design system mono-repo
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
653
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vic
victormono
A free programming font with cursive italics and ligatures. Donations welcome ❤️
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vr
vue-rhythm
Vue component tool that helps you support vertical rhythm.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-line-fit
analytically fit single line text to box
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtf
vuejs-typography-filters
WIP A collection of typography Vue.JS filters to control your type and own your layout!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vl
@miii/vue-lettering
✏ Web typography tool for Vue to split text into pieces for CSS selection with ease.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
