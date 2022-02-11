openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best Vue Typography Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@coopdigital/foundations-typography

Co-op CSS Foundations and design system mono-repo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
653
Last Commit
3d ago
vic

victormono

A free programming font with cursive italics and ligatures. Donations welcome ❤️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
11d ago
vr

vue-rhythm

Vue component tool that helps you support vertical rhythm.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue-line-fit

analytically fit single line text to box

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vtf

vuejs-typography-filters

WIP A collection of typography Vue.JS filters to control your type and own your layout!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vl

@miii/vue-lettering

✏ Web typography tool for Vue to split text into pieces for CSS selection with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago